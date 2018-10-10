Tulsa Woman On Trial For Child Abuse Murder Of 2-Year-Old Boy
TULSA, Oklahoma - The trial has begun for a Tulsa woman accused in the death of a 2-year-old boy. Dominick Smith is charged with child abuse murder and child neglect after the King Owens died of severe brain injuries. Police say she dropped the boy off at the hospital and left him there.
Keyshawn Brown, the boy’s mother, is also charged with child neglect for leaving her son with Smith and Johnny Jones. Jones has already been convicted in this case. Brown will be tried at a later date.
Prosecuting and defense attorneys have given their opening statements, giving the jury a road map of the cases they plan to present.
The prosecuting attorney said Smith repeatedly struck the boy with a belt. He had brain hemorrhaging, skull and rib fractures, lung contusions, multiple bruises and lacerations.
They say Smith failed to get the boy medical attention when he needed it, giving him excessive amounts of NyQuil and Motrin.
The defense argued that Johnny Jones blamed Smith for his actions and lied to police.
