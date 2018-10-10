Tulsa Police Need Help Identifying Vehicles Of Interest
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are hoping you can identify vehicles of interest after a man's car was stolen.
Police say the victim left his 1998 maroon Dodge Durango in a secured fenced area near East Pine and Highway 169 then left for the weekend. When he returned, it was gone.
Surveillance video showed a Chevy Silverado drive up to the fence, stay five minutes, then leave. Several hours later, a black Crown Victoria showed up and turned off its lights.
30 minutes later, the Crown Victoria and the victim's Durango were seen leaving the area.
Police describe the first suspect vehicle as a 2000’s model black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with silver trim. The truck has Z71 in big letters on the back rear panels on both sides of the vehicle. It appeared to have all black rims and tires. The windshield had a big tint brow, an LED light bar on the roof and a black toolbox in the bed of the truck.
The second suspect vehicle is described as an older model black Crown Victoria with a working spotlight and dark tinted windows.
The victim's vehicle is described as a 1998 maroon Dodge Durango 4 door with Oklahoma tag HLE-705.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.