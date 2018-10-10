Man Sentenced In Disturbance That Forced Emergency Landing In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Bolutife Olusegun Olorunda has been sentenced to three months probation after causing a disturbance that forced a Delta Air Lines flight to make an emergency landing in Tulsa.
Olorunda, 29, pleaded guilty to assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction in the May 30 incident. Olorunda verbally assaulted and interfered with a flight attendant on the aircraft, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, Northern District of Oklahoma.
"Airline passengers must follow the lawful directions of flight crew members. This defendant's actions caused a flight to be diverted to Tulsa. Diverted flights are costly to the airlines and extremely inconvenient to other travelers," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
"More importantly, defiant and belligerent behavior potentially places lives at risk. The crew and Federal Air Marshals are to be applauded for swiftly handling the situation and ensuring the safety of those aboard Delta flight 1156."
Olorunda will also pay $9,118 in restitution to Delta for the cost of diverting the flight which was from Portland, Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia. He will be on a one-year supervised release.