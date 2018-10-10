New App Lets Broken Arrow Parents Track Their Kids' School Bus
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow students no longer have an excuse for missing the bus and parents don’t have to wonder when their kids will be home. Now, there’s an app for that.
Nearly 12,000 students ride Broken Arrow buses each day. A new app allows parents to track their kids’ bus to and from school right on their phone.
The Versatrans My Stop app takes the guessing out of when the school bus will pick up your kids or drop them off.
“We know that getting kids to and from school is one of the issues that parents worry most about,” said Charlie Hannema from Broken Arrow Public Schools. “Now, that technology’s advanced so that they can answer the questions that they have just on their cell phone. It a no brainer for us.”
After downloading the app, you select the school district you are in.Right now, Broken Arrow and Jenks are the only districts in our area using it.
Next, you enter your student’s school ID Number to log in and create a password.
“If you have multiple kids, you can add multiple riders, so, if you have a son in middle school and a daughter in elementary school, you can follow it that way,” said Hannema.
If a parent is at home or waiting at the bus stop, they can log in and see on a map exactly where the bus is.
Broken Arrow Schools’ Transportation Director James McNabb says the app helps keep everyone on the same page.
“So, if bus 115 is running behind, we can actually send all the riders on that specific bus information to let them know that it’s running behind and when to expect it,” said McNabb.
Broken Arrow Public Schools says safety is very important, so parents can only see their kids’ bus on the app.