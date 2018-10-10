5 Years Later, Murder Victim's Mother Still Searching For Answers
TULSA, Oklahoma - A mother is still searching for answers after her son’s murder five years ago.
Someone shot Tyler Gragg in the back with a shotgun five years ago, but no one has been arrested.
Morris has knocked on doors, messaged people on Facebook, and hounded homicide detectives.
“Which one pulled the trigger? I don’t know, but I do know who was involved in it,” said Tyler’s mother, Kim Morris.
Tyler Gragg was 28 years old and the father of two children. He struggled with addiction and mental health issues and made some bad choices that put him on the wrong side of the law, but his family loved him and he was his mama’s oldest baby. She says he wasn’t perfect but did have a good heart.
“He would go to QT and buy homeless people food and bring it out to them and help people with diapers and take people places,” said Morris. “He would help people as much as he could.”
On September 16, 2013, Tyler and a girl were driving to his grandfather’s house near 49th and Peoria when he encountered some men who blocked in his car.
The girl told police that one of the men had a stun gun and one a shotgun, and that they shot at Tyler as he tried to get away.
Police say this happened shortly after a drug deal. They say witnesses aren’t talking and they have no real leads that would allow them to make an arrest.
“I am very frustrated and I’m sad and I’m tired,” said Morris. “I’m very tired.”
She says she wants people to stop lying and to come forward with the truth. She wants everyone involved to be held accountable.
“I know who you are,” she said. “They know and I know and I won’t stop. I won’t.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.