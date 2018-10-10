Broken Arrow Community Rallies Around Firefighter's Family
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Fire Department is rallying around one of their own as their wife battles Lupus.
Daniel and Penny Bush have been together more than two decades. They fell in love in high school, got married and had two daughters. In 2013, doctors diagnosed Penny with Lupus and life as the Bush's knew it, stopped.
Life has completely changed for the Bush family since Penny's Lupus diagnosis. She's suffered silently for years but she's hopeful a new treatment could give her some of her freedom back.
"I was a very active mom with them and I was unable to be the mom that they needed me to be after this disease," said Penny. "I don't remember a day of not being in pain. I don't know what that feels like anymore."
Months after her diagnosis, Penny had her first stroke. Her husband Daniel is a Broken Arrow firefighter and was in the middle of his shift when the call came in.
"There were times that she needed me more than the citizens of Broken Arrow needed me," said Daniel.
As soon as Bush’s fellow firefighters found out about Penny's disease, they stepped up to help in any way they could.
"Fireman love helping people. What we are not good at is asking for help when we need, personally. It's been tough on them to reach out but all of us are more than willing to jump in there and help," said Lt. Justin Cheatham.
The couple says they have hope for a future with less pain for Penny. Doctors believe a stem cell replacement could improve her symptoms, but the procedure is very expensive.
"I know that the Lord is on our side, so who can be against us?" said Daniel Bush.
The family is hosting a Chili Dinner fundraiser on October 26th. You can also donate to the families Go Fund Me.