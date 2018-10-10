News
SCOTUS Will Not Hear Appeal Of Man Convicted Of Threatening Former TPD Officer Betty Shelby
The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up the case of a Connecticut man convicted of sending threatening messages to former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby.
Jeffrey Stevens was accused of making threats to Shelby ahead of her trial for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
Stevens pleaded guilty to five charges related to the threats. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
He appealed to the Supreme Court, saying he was not making threats, but rather predicting civil unrest.