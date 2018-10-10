Game Of The Week Preview With Cascia Hall
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Wade’s RV Game of the Week is a renewed rivalry between Cascia Hall and Berryhill.
During the offseason, Cascia Hall moved to Class 3A after spending the last 6 years in 4A. The result is some old matchups feel new again.
"One of the games that I missed playing was the Berryhill game," Head Coach Joe Medina.
This Friday’s game is a rematch of sorts of the 2009 State Title game.
"It'll be fun for me, and really for both communities because they know the history and the rivalry that exists between the two schools," said Medina.
The Commandos of Cascia Hall used a balanced attack and solid quarterback play to jump out to a 5-1 record and 3-0 in district play. Not every game was easy though as Holland Hall took them to overtime and a tough battle against Vinita last week.
"There's been a lot of games that were a little close, but we've held together as a team," said Nose Guard and Defensive End Sam Coulon.
On Friday it will be Cascia Hall’s first matchup with Berryhill since 2011, so none of these guys played in it, but they've all heard the stories, they all know the history, and they all know the tradition they carry at a place like Cascia Hall.
"Brand new cast of characters in terms of the players on the field, so it's a new Friday just like every Friday is," said Medina.
So, watch out this Friday night as we see a new start to an old rivalry.