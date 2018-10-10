Broken Arrow Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Walmart
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart at Kenosha and Aspen.
A search of the store didn’t turn up anything, but this is the second bomb threat at a Green Country retailer in two days.
Police say they have not found any type of explosive device or any other credible evidence except for a note.
They say just before 6:00 p.m., someone noticed a note that had been written on a bathroom door saying there was a bomb inside the Walmart and that it would go off at 6:00 p.m.
People were evacuated from the store and police searched the building, but nothing was found.
There was a similar incident in Claremore on Tuesday. Claremore police responded to a bomb threat that was called in to a CVS. It was evacuated and searched, but nothing was found.
Broken Arrow police say a bomb threat will not only get you in serious trouble, it also takes up valuable resources.
“We have to allocate finite resources to dealing with that, which leaves other things unattended and can potentially be dangerous for someone in another situation,” said Officer Mike Peale.
Both bomb threats are still under investigation.