News
"Mr. Nice Guys" Closes Guthrie Green Location in Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - No more Mr. Nice Guys, at least not in Downtown Tulsa.
The restaurant announced it's Guthrie Green location will close down Wednesday evening. But don't worry it's moving to the Mother Road Market.
"We are not down and out, we're relocating we just won't be at Guthrie Green anymore," said employee Topher Gomez. "Food truck will be out and about, we have our Harvard location as well 3711 south Harvard so you can always do caterings, rent the truck, we'll come feed everybody."
Mr. Nice Guys will open a new Shrimp Shack concept at the mother road market near 11th and Lewis.