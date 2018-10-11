News
No One Injured In Tulsa House Fire
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 2:12 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters say five residents were able to get out safely before fire heavily damaged their Tulsa home Wednesday night.
Just before 9 p.m., the fire department was called about a kitchen fire in the 4500 block of East 39th Street. They arrived to find flames coming from one side of the home.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it caused any damage to a home next door.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.