Person Of Interest Sought In Suspected Oklahoma ATM Skimming
MIAMI, Oklahoma - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest after a rash of ATM skimming across northeast Oklahoma.
Deputies released a photo of that person on Wednesday.
"We found a couple of our ATM's that were actually compromised, and they were putting skimmers on them," said Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.
Floyd told KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, Missouri, he's been in contact with other agencies and found similar situations in Tulsa, Grove and Bartlesville.
"This is becoming a viral epidemic throughout Green Country and I can't tell you if it's one person or if it's several people involved," said Jeremy Floyd.
Floyd says the man in the photo appears to be in his 30's, and was driving a newer model white four-door sedan and has also been seen in a newer model, dark-colored van.
Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 918-542-2806.