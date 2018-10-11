Crime
Tulsa Dollar General Store Robbed, Police Say
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 4:02 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police look for four men who they say robbed two women as they were leaving a Tulsa Dollar General store late Wednesday.
Officers were called to the store in the 11900 block of East 21st at 10:45 p.m.
They say as the two women left the store, four men armed with guns approached them, forced them back into the store, demanding money.
After getting the money, the men left in a dark colored SUV. Police say the two women were not injured.
If you know anything about the robbery, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.