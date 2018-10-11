News
Jenks Man Dies In Tulsa County Car Crash And Fire
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 4:37 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Jenks man is dead after crashing his Volkswagen GTI just south of the Creek Turnpike and west of Highway 75.
People who live nearby say they've seen a lot of crashes at the intersection of South 33rd West Avenue and West 111th Street South.
Troopers say 21-year-old Austin Bulwin was southbound on South 33rd West Avenue and was driving too fast when he failed to stop where the road ends at West 111th Street South.
The OHP says the car plowed through a guardrail and trees, before coming to a stop in a field, where it caught fire.
Troopers say its not clear if Bulwin died from the impact with the guardrail or in the fire.