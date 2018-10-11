Officers Track Down, Arrest Tulsa Driver Who Sparked Police Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa man early Thursday who is accused of driving drunk and running away from officers late Wednesday.
He is identified as 34-year-old David Sack.
Police say around 10:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a possible drunk driver near 21st and Sheridan, but that driver took off. The chase ended when police say the driver got on the Broken Arrow Expressway going the wrong direction.
A short time later, police found that vehicle abandoned in the 5900 block of East 30th Street.
At about 12:30 a.m., police got a call from a homeowner who said a strange man was sitting on their front porch and was refusing to leave.
Police arrived and found David Sack, who appeared to be highly intoxicated.
After determining he was the driver involved in the earlier chase, officers arrested Sack.
David Sack was booked into the Tulsa County jail on an eluding complaint.