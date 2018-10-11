Crime
Third Man Arrested In Tulsa Woman's Death
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 7:24 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested a third suspect on a first-degree murder complaint after a woman died from injuries she received during a burglary.
Donte Green is now in custody. He's the third of four suspects arrested in Tony Southern's death. 19-year-old Malachi Bagsby and 27-year-old Labrandon Nichols were arrested Tuesday, charged with burglary and murder.
Police said the men broke into Southern's apartment on July 19th as she slept and assaulted her. Investigators say she developed a blood clot while in the hospital, causing her death.
The report says Bagsby allegedly stole the woman's debit and credit cards and used them at several stores.