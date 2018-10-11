Semi Rollover Crash Closes Tulsa Highway Ramp
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closes a highway ramp Thursday morning because a semi rollover crash. The location is the westbound ramp from I-44 near 129th East Avenue to I-244.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation says westbound traffic is being diverted to westbound I-44.
Breaking: Oveturned semi blocking all WB lanes of I-244 as you approach 129th E Ave pic.twitter.com/0YEIMgXkc9— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 11, 2018
No word on how long the ramp will remain closed. Wrecker crews have arrived at the scene.
It's recommended drivers avoid the area.
The semi was carrying a load of large axles. Troopers said the driver is OK.
TULSA - WB I-244 lanes blocked by semi at eastern I-244/I-44 split. Traffic detoured to WB I-44. Plan ahead for extra travel time during rush hour.— OKDOT (@OKDOT) October 11, 2018