TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closes a highway ramp Thursday morning because a semi rollover crash. The location is the westbound ramp from I-44 near 129th East Avenue to I-244.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says westbound traffic is being diverted to westbound I-44. 

No word on how long the ramp will remain closed. Wrecker crews have arrived at the scene.

It's recommended drivers avoid the area. 

The semi was carrying a load of large axles. Troopers said the driver is OK.