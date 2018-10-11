Former OKC Mayor Mick Cornett Endorses Rep. Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Stitt
Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has released a statement endorsing Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.
Cornett released the following statement:
“My campaign for governor was about holding high expectations for Oklahoma to succeed, improving our education system, and expanding opportunity for all. To accomplish this, we need strong, trustworthy leadership to unify our state and get our fiscal house in order. I believe Kevin Stitt is the right candidate to move Oklahoma forward, to raise the standards on education and health, and to demand better outcomes from our state government. Please join me in voting for Kevin Stitt on Nov. 6.”
Cornett faced off against Stitt in the Republican primary.
“As your next governor, my promise to you is that I’m always going to be focused on strengthening all Oklahoma families for the next generation and not the next election,” Stitt said following his primary with Cornett.
Stitt will face Democratic challenger and former Attorney General Drew Edmondson and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell in the general election on Nov. 6.