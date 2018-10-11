News
Tulsa Church Hosts Voice Of The Martyrs Conference This Weekend
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 8:34 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - In a country where we are free to worship as we choose, there are places in the world where persecution is a way of life.
Petr Jasek stopped by 6 In The Morning Thursday. Petr Jasek has experienced religious persecution first hand. He spent 445 days in Sudanese prisons, accused of treason and espionage.
He is part of the Voice Of The Martyrs Advance Conference on Saturday, October 13th at Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa