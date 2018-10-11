October Perfect Time For Flu Shots, Tulsa Pediatrician Urges
TULSA, Oklahoma - With the memory of last year's severe flu season in mind, a Tulsa pediatrician is urging Green Country residents to get vaccinated - including kids. Dr. Robert Wittrock of St. John Clinic, Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, said now is the perfect time to get the flu shot.
Flu season is already underway and generally peaks between December and February. Because it takes the body between two weeks and a month for the shot to take full effect, it's a good idea to get the vaccine before the season gets bad, the doctor said.
Wittrock noted that children are especially vulnerable to the worst complications from flu, including death. Most children over 6 months can be vaccinated.
Other vulnerable populations are pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions.
In addition to getting vaccinated, be sure to wash your hands regularly, get plenty of sleep, cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and try to avoid close contact with those who are sick.