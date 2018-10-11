Crime
Chelsea Man Arrested On Child Abuse Complaint
CHELSEA, Oklahoma - Chelsea Police arrested a man Wednesday on a child abuse complaint. Derek Ethridge is accused of slapping his 2-year-old son on the face.
An arrest report states the boy had deep bruising and marks on both left and right sides of his face with broken blood vessels behind one ear.
"The marks and bruising were consistent with being slapped by an adult size hand leaving finger marks," the arresting officer said.
Ethridge is in the Rogers County Jail on a $10,000 bond.