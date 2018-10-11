News
Lori Fullbright Kisses Georgie The Pig In Food For Kids Fundraiser
Thursday, October 11th 2018, 1:53 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - This year, you helped News On 6 raise more money than ever for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's Food for Kids program - almost $17,000.
Your generous donations during the Tulsa State Fair will provide a backpack full of food each week for more than 120 children - for the entire school year. More than 25 percent of those donations went into Lori Fullbright's box at the fair - more than $4,000.
That means she got to kiss a pig for the second straight year. Georgie is a celebrity pig with his own Instagram account.
LeAnne Taylor helped Lori get in the mood to pucker up by decorating her desk with every pig-related item she could find.
The big kiss happened live during our 5:00 p.m. newscast.