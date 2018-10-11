In morning trade on Thursday, investors were briefly reassured by a smaller-than-expected rise in inflation. The Consumer Price Index, a widely used measure of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in September, below the 0.2 percent increase expected by some economists. The figure calmed investors because a high reading could fuel expectations that the Fed would keep raising its interest rates at a steady pace. Higher rates are a concern for investors because of their potential to eat into corporate earnings.