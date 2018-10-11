News
Tour Tulsa Fire Stations Thursday Night
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's Fire Prevention Week, and Tulsa firefighters are inviting residents to take a tour of some of the city's firehouses.
The theme of the week has been "A Smoke Alarm In Every Home," and you can request a free smoke alarm as you tour. It's a great way to meet the men and women that protect your neighborhood and show your kids the big trucks.
If you're lucky, the TFD Dalmatian may make a visit to the open house while you're there.
The following fire stations will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on October 11.
- Station 7, 3005 E. 15 St.??
- Station 18, 4802 S. Peoria
- ?Station 28, 7310 E. 71 St.
- Station 22, 7303 E. 15 St.?
- Station 16, 2412 N. Harvard Ave.