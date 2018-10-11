News
Photos Show Plans For New Downtown Church
Thursday, October 11th 2018
TULSA, Oklahoma - New images show construction plans for a downtown church.
All Souls Unitarian church plans to start building soon, filling a full city block on Frankfurt between 6th and 7th.
The new church will have a style similar to the existing church at 29th and Peoria, but it's much larger and has plenty of space for parking.
"In 3 years, when our church turns 100, we are looking forward to being back downtown where our church started. Since we've outgrown this space, it will give us a place to grow and we'll be centrally located where can come in and be a part of this new welcoming and inviting church," said All Souls Unitarian Senior Pastor Dr. Marlin Lavanhar.
The new church is expected to open in 2021.