Tulsa Football Coach Charged With Raping Special Needs Student
TULSA, Oklahoma - A football coach and bus driver at Langston Hughes Academy has been charged with raping a special needs student.
32-year-old Daniel Jones is charged with second-degree rape and lewd or indecent proposal to a child.
Jones is accused of having sex with a 19-year-old student with special needs.
The accusations surfaced after the 19-year-old student notified her father, who contacted the school.
He told police he wonders if she has the capacity to be an adult.
The affidavit said the victim told her father that Jones picked her up from her grandparents’ home, drove her to a park, and had sex with her.
Court documents also show he's also accused of sending sexually inappropriate photos to a 17-year-old student through Snapchat.
Jones was suspended two weeks ago without pay.
"It's always when you find those type of allegations that come about. We put a lot of trust and faith in our teachers and staff and employees to be able to ensure that our students are safe and secure," said Board of Education President Carmen Pettie
Pettie said the school board is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss Jones's employment status.