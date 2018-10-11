Tulsa Third-Graders First To Explore Discovery Lab Museum
TULSA, Oklahoma - Sometimes the most effective learning takes place outside the classroom.
60 third-graders from Rosa Parks Elementary are the first of several thousand Tulsa students to get a free field trip to Discovery Lab.
Thursday was the first day of field trip season at the Tulsa Children's Museum Discovery Lab.
"It's important that children across all of Tulsa have access to the kind of educational opportunities provided by Discovery Lab," said Executive Director Ray Vandiver.
Their Accessible Discovery program is privately funded by individuals and foundations like the Flint Family Foundation and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
The 3rd graders from Rosa Parks Elementary are the first of the season
The kids used a small electric motor, a battery, tape, scissors, some recycled trash, and a little imagination to make a robot.
The private funding is providing this experience for 4,400 kids from 9 elementaries at no cost to the school
The kids were so serious about making their robot work.
Every now and then someone would ask one of the adults to hold something.
The smiles were the look of investment money well spent.