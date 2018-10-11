Evidence Linking Man To 45-Year-Old Cold Case Is Misleading, Relatives Say
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The family of a man at the center of a 45-year-old murder case speaks out for the first time.
The Tulsa County Cold Case Task Force says a DNA test recently connected the murder of Veda Woodson, who was known as Susie, to a man named Stanley Clabough.
Clabough’s daughter, Debbie Pilgrim, says the DNA evidence is misleading and her father is innocent.
Investigators say a piece of cloth containing DNA evidence from Woodson had been found in a car.
Pilgrim says that evidence is misleading because her dad donated that car to a church weeks before the murder happened and she is working to find documentation proving so.
“They tried to pin it on him then and couldn’t find any evidence then because he didn’t do it,” said Pilgrim. “Now, they’re trying to find evidence and can’t find anything and they’re still trying to pin it on him. He’s an innocent man. They’re harassing him and harassing our family and I don’t think it’s right.”
Susie Woodson was a married mother of four who was on her way home to Sperry from her cleaning job in Tulsa on July 26, 1973. Her car was found later on the side of the road with the window smashed and the door open.
Susie was found not far away in a field. She had been raped and murdered.
“All we’re in search of is the facts,” said Sergeant Mike Huff from the Cold Case Task Force.
The task force says witnesses saw Clabough with the car after the murder, changing the tire and cleaning it, but they say they’re willing to talk to anyone who has any information about this case.
“We don’t want to disregard anything,” said Huff. “They can call us 24 hours a day at the Sheriff’s Office.”
Pilgrim says she wants the truth to come out also, and she believes it will clear her father’s name.
“I feel sorry for this woman’s family and I would like to find out who did it, as well,” she said.
Investigators say this case still has many loose ends. Anyone with information about this case can call the task force hotline at 918-596-5723.