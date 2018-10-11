News
Sand Springs Schools Responds To Report Of Bed Bugs
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Public Schools is responding to reports of bed bugs at Page Academy.
The district issued a statement in response to the incident.
“On Tuesday two dead bed bugs were found at Page Academy. The bugs were isolated to one room in the building. A professional exterminator sprayed the building last evening. The affected room will not be utilized until after the building is sprayed again this weekend. Also, the district is also working with the student and their family to prevent any further issues.”