Adair County Silver Alert Issued For Missing Woman
Friday, October 12th 2018, 2:42 AM CDT
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing woman in Adair County.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Deborah Thomlison was last seen at the Illinois River Ranch, northeast of Tahlequah, when she walked into the woods.
The ranch is located just off Highway 10 in northeast Adair County.
Thomlison, who has shoulder length brown hair was wearing a blue pants and purple shirt when she was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies say Deborah Thomlison has a physical disability.
If seen call the Adair County Sheriff's Office at 918-696-2106.