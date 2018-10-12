TULSA, Oklahoma - Grab the rain gear and keep it handy for the next few days. You’ll eventually need the coat! A short wave is moving across the northern plains into Kansas this morning and is helping to producing light showers across a large area of Kansas into central and eastern Oklahoma. Amounts will be very light, but this should result in a decent coverage for the next few hours. I’ll expect most of this precip to be east of the region around the noon to 2 p.m. period. We may even see the clouds clearing from the west to east briefly before most of the Friday Night Football games get underway. The exception: far southeastern Oklahoma may still deal with a few showers for the first quarter. Temps today will stay in the mid to upper 50s north and a few lower 60s south. Heavier rainfall is still in the forecast for part of Saturday as moisture from the old Sergio tropical system merges with a developing storm system across the state. Severe weather threats should remain well south of our area.