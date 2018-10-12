Rogers Co. Election Board To Stay Open Until Midnight To Register Voters
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Today is the last day to register to vote for next month's General Election, and Rogers County's Election Board is staying open late to get voters signed up.
The election board says they thought about how the US Post Office stays open late on tax day, so they are doing the same thing to get people registered to vote.
People can go to the election board office located at 415 West 1st Street in Claremore to register or change their registration. They open at 8 a.m. and will stay open until midnight.
The election board describes this as a unique opportunity, but say they want to get as many people involved and engaged in the political process.
Election officials statewide say more people are getting registered by the day. In Tulsa County, the election board says it has added 12,000 new voters so far this year.