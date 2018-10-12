Hurricane Michael Leaves Behind Utter Devastation
MIAMI, Florida - What use to be Hurricane Michael is quickly moving out over the open Atlantic early Friday, but there will be nothing quick about Florida's recovery from the devastation it left behind.
The storm has also brought heavy rains and flash flooding to hurricane-weary parts of North and South Carolina and Virginia.
High winds, downed trees and power lines, streets inundated by rising waters and multiple rescues of motorists from waterlogged cars played out in spots around Virginia and neighboring North Carolina.
One of Michael's survivors said his city "looks like an atomic bomb" hit it. Some of the worst damage was in Mexico Beach, Florida, where the hurricane crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet.
Michael was the one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to make landfall on the U.S. mainland. The storm has been blamed for at least six deaths. Florida officials said 285 people in Mexico Beach had defied a mandatory evacuation order ahead of the storm.
As of late Thursday night, some 1.5 million homes and businesses in the Southeast had no electricity.