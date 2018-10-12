Gov. Mary Fallin Endorses Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Stitt
There is less than a month until the election and the candidates for Oklahoma governor are picking up some big endorsements.
Governor Mary Fallin endorsed Republican candidate Kevin Stitt earlier this week, but his campaign says he did not ask for it and they are trying to distance themselves from Fallin.
“Kevin Stitt is a political outsider who is ready to do things drastically different to deliver accountability in state government. We need a new direction that recruits fresh, new Oklahoma leaders to join us in public service and in delivering a turnaround for our state. This isn’t an endorsement we’ve sought, but all Oklahoma Republicans know Drew Edmondson can’t deliver on real change and that his liberal tax and spend policies will be a disaster for our state.” - Donelle Harder, spokesperson for the Stitt campaign.
The Oklahoma Education Association is supporting Democrat Drew Edmondson.
President Alicia Priest released a statement, saying in part, "Drew Edmondson stood with educators every day of the walkout, and he supported HB 1010xx. Kevin Stitt said as governor he would not have signed it."
That endorsement came just hours after former gubernatorial candidate and Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett endorsed Stitt.