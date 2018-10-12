“Kevin Stitt is a political outsider who is ready to do things drastically different to deliver accountability in state government. We need a new direction that recruits fresh, new Oklahoma leaders to join us in public service and in delivering a turnaround for our state. This isn’t an endorsement we’ve sought, but all Oklahoma Republicans know Drew Edmondson can’t deliver on real change and that his liberal tax and spend policies will be a disaster for our state.” - Donelle Harder, spokesperson for the Stitt campaign.