Crime
Okmulgee Fast Food Restaurant Robbed
Friday, October 12th 2018, 11:34 AM CDT
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Okmulgee Police say two men robbed a KFC restaurant Friday morning.
Police say it happened at 8:21 a.m. while the restaurant was locked. They say two men broke a glass pane to get in, then pulled a pistol and beat an employee who was alone in the restaurant.
They forced the employee to give them the keys which the robbers used to open the safe and steal money.
Both robbers wore coverings on their faces. The employee also heard a third male but never saw him.
The robbers then ran out of the restaurant.
Police did not provide a detailed description of the robbers, except to say one of them had dreadlocks with blonde ends.