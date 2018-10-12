Crime
Osage County Jury Reaches Verdict In 2017 Triple Shooting
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm but not guilty of two counts of murder.
The jury returned the verdict against Antonio Simmons just after midnight at the Osage County Courthouse.
Simmons stood accused of the March 2017 killing of Christopher Foster and Cynthia Peraza after a confrontation at Simmons' house.
Police said Simmons was married to the mother of Foster's ex-girlfriend.
Simmons was also found not guilty of an assault with a deadly weapon charge.