Man Accused Of Bombing Bixby Recruiting Center Not Guilty Because Of Insanity
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A man charged with bombing the Air Force recruiting center in Bixby last year is not guilty be reason of insanity.
Benjamin Roden faced federal charges of malicious damage to federal property by use of explosive, two counts of destruction of federal property and use of explosive to commit federal felony.
Court records described Roden as a disgruntled two-year Air Force airman, who was upset that he couldn't advance in the service to be an electrician.
The FBI said Roden set off a bomb at the Air Force Recruiting Center at 10425 South 82nd East Avenue on July 10, 2017.
FBI agents tracked Roden's path through angry Facebook posts and an eyewitness report of his motorcycle leaving the scene.
Investigators say they found a bag with two more pipe bombs and components for more; an application for a German visa, cell phones, cash, a rifle, handgun and ammunition.
According to court documents, federal authorities were l;most immediately concerned about his mental condition. He underwent multiple competency evaluations and was sent to a federal facility in North Carolina in September of 2017. In August, his defense team notified prosecutors that it was pursuing an insanity defense.
Both sides agreed to a non-jury trial in which the judge this ruled Roden is not guilty be reason of insanity. He will be sent back to the federal facility in North Carolina. The judge set a hearing for November 13, 2018 to determine what should happen next.