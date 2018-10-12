Tulsa Jury Recommends Life In Prison For Man Who Represented Himself
TULSA, Oklahoma - A jury finds a Tulsa man guilty of Accessory to murder and recommends he spend life in prison.
Antonio Smith was charged with killing his former stepfather, Christopher Williams.
Smith represented himself in his trial, telling the jury he was there when the shooting happened, but that a family member pulled the trigger.
Smith said the victim abused him when he was younger, and sexually abused his younger sisters.
Prosecutor Kevin Gray said even though the jury didn't ultimately find him guilty of murder, they still sent a strong message.
"I think this is a resounding statement against that. An indication that a jury of Tulsa County folks doesn't believe in vigilante justice, doesn't think it's appropriate to take justice into their own hands," said Gray.
Smith will be sentenced on October 18.