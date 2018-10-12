News
Tulsa Police Issue A Reminder On Crime Reporting Procedure
Friday, October 12th 2018, 2:52 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police issued a reminder on Friday in regard to the best way to report a crime.
TPD says that they have seen an increase in citizens using the online reporting system to report violent crimes or situations that might otherwise lead to a serious injury or a loss of life.
They say that when reporting a violent crime, it’s best to call 911 and request an officer respond to the location. This will allow officers the ability to immediately begin documenting the incident.
The online reporting system should be used for non-violent or property crimes. You can find more information on the Tulsa Police Department Here