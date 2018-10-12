News
Vice President Pence To Campaign For Kevin Stitt
Friday, October 12th 2018, 4:56 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Oklahoma to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.
The event will happen October 18 in Tulsa at the Mabee Center.
The event is free and open to the general public, but organizers said space is limited.
Stitt is up against Democrat Drew Edmondson and Libertarian Chris Powell to become Oklahoma's next governor, following Gov. Mary Fallin, who today endorsed Stitt.