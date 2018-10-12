Tulsa Babysitter Convicted Of Neglect In 2-Year-Old Boy's Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - A jury convicted a Tulsa woman of child neglect in the death of a 2-year-old she was watching.
The little boy died in March of 2017 one day after Smith took him to the hospital.
The jury acquitted Dominick Smith of child abuse murder in the case.
According to court documents, Smith told police she gave the boy a bath and he began crying for Smith's boyfriend, Johnny Jones. She took him to the hospital where he died the next day.
Jones was previously convicted in the case.
The boy's mother, Keyshawn Brown, is also charged with neglect after leaving her child with Smith and Jones. Police told News On 6 that Brown was known to leave her child with others for days at a time.
Because Smith has a prior child abuse conviction, this is a two-stage trial. Prosecutors will get to present that information to the jury and the defense will present its side. The jury will then deliberate again to decide the punishment.
She could get life for child neglect.