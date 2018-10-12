Muskogee Little Theatre Files Lawsuit Amid Countless Building Issues
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - The Muskogee Little Theatre is suing several construction companies that helped them build a brand-new facility just two years ago
The new theatre has only been open for two years this month, but the executive director said they've been having water issues almost from the beginning.
You can see where some of the windows and walls at the Muskogee Little Theatre have already been worked on and patched up.
"We were very disappointed," said Executive Director Coni Wetz.
Wetz said that's because the windows have been leaking for more than a year and a half in a building that's barely two years old.
"With most every rainfall," she said. "If the rain is coming from the south, we know where it's gonna come in. If it's coming from the north, we know where it's gonna come in."
That's why the theatre filed a lawsuit against the three contractors, citing "improper design, installation, and construction."
"We do not believe this was intentional or malicious in any way. We just need to get it resolved," Wetz said.
The theatre is asking for close to $1 million for "negligence". Wetz hopes that'll be enough to fix any issues before the damage gets worse.
"We feel like we have a responsibility to our 271 individual donors, to the city of Muskogee, and our patrons," Wetz said.
She said they want to make sure the Muskogee Little Theatre is entertaining the community for years to come.
"We are very, very, very proud of it. And our community's proud of it," said Wetz.
News On 6 reached out to the contractors named in the lawsuit, but none of them wanted to comment.