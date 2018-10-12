Pauls Valley Hospital Closes Down
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - Pauls Valley Regional Medical Center has been closed, according to the assistant police chief.
The hospital was battling funding concerns and staff had been going without pay.
The assistant police chief says a meeting was held Friday, October 12 and the decision was made to officially close the hospital doors.
Now, emergency crews will have to call on neighboring towns with an ambulance that can respond to Pauls Valley.
Gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson tried to help keep the hospital open and issued the following statement after hearing about its closure:
"Our rural communities must have quality medical care and good schools in order to thrive. I visited the Pauls Valley hospital just last week and saw first hand how important this facility is to the community. I've said from the very beginning that we must accept our share of the Medicaid funding to provide a vital lifeline to hospitals like Pauls Valley General Hospital."
Officials are expected to give statements on the closing Saturday, October 13.