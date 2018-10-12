‘She Is My World:’ Oklahoma Father Pleas For Daughter’s Return
It's been four years since an Oklahoma father last saw his daughter.
The U.S. Marshals now says the child's mother, who took her, may be in your Oklahoma neighborhood.
Now 9-years-old, Ava Baldwin went missing with her mother 43-year-old Kathryn Baldwin in Texas. She was reported missing in September 2015.
Her father, David Hopper, is now pleading for your help.
“I want to give her a stable enjoinment where she is not on the run and have to look over her shoulder,” said Hopper.
Hopper says Baldwin fled after she knew she was about to lose custody of her child.
Taking to social media for help, the little girl's dad believes his daughter is in danger.
“We know that she has lived in Oklahoma, so she has friends and family here,” said Hopper. “She also has friends and family in Florida, Illinois, California, and Texas so what we are trying to do is flood the area with things that like that make people aware of it.”
This family holds on to hope, knowing that one day this beautiful girl will be back where she belongs.
“She is my world, she is my ray of sunshine,” said Hopper. “You know the bible says that children are a blessing of the lord and she is my blessing.”
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Katheryn or Ava Baldwin, you’re asked to give the Lone Star Task Force a call at 210- 657-8500.