The National Administrative Office of Kappa Alpha Order has closed the local OU chapter. The Kappa Alpha Order National Staff and OU administrators are working together to reach a mutual agreement on a specific return timeframe. National staff and OU administrators have ensured that all members residing in the chapter house may move into on-campus housing. Current active members will become alumni of the fraternity. Kappa Alpha Order is a moral compass for modern gentlemen, believes in students’ rights, and holds its members and chapters accountable to its policies and laws. The OU chapter was founded in 1905 before Oklahoma was admitted to statehood. The Order is proud of its history at OU, appreciates the partnership with the OU administration, and looks forward to returning to Norman and building a model chapter.