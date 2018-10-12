Deputies Looking For Help In Search For Man Who Disappeared In Braggs
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - Muskogee County deputies are asking for help finding a man who went missing in the Braggs area.
A search is underway now for Luke Dennis. Deputies say he went missing after getting his pickup truck stuck in Braggs. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon his vehicle was found earlier on Friday.
Friends, family, and neighbors are all searching for 29-year-old Luke Dennis.
"We hope that this family gets some answers for where their son is. That's all we can do," said neighbor Clint Lively.
Dennis was last seen Wednesday when he knocked on the door of a home in Braggs and told the homeowner his vehicle was stuck. Deputies say he asked to use a phone and called a wrecker, but when help arrived Dennis and his Ford pickup were missing.
"From what we gather from family and friends this is very out of character for Luke. He sticks to a very tight routine. Every day it's the same thing," said Muskogee County Deputy Nick Mahoney.
One of Dennis's shoes was found at this scene of his vehicle, but there were no other signs of him in that area. Deputies say they his phone is going straight to voicemail.
"People just don't go missing so if they've heard from him if they've seen him please reach out to us. Family wants answers we need answers. He's not in any trouble for anything we just want to make sure he's okay and that he's brought home safe," said Deputy Mahoney.
Deputies say the search will continue throughout the night. If you have any information on Dennis's whereabouts, call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.