News
Tulsa Police Arrest Homeless Man For Knowingly Cashing A Bad Check
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a homeless man they say knowingly cashed a bad check. It comes one day after it was reported that criminals are using the homeless to commit check fraud.
Officers arrested David Lawrence after he tried to cash a nearly 14-hundred-dollar check. Lawrence told officers two men approached him and offered him money to cash the check.
TPD believes the homeless are being used to cash bad checks with the promise of payment for work.
Investigators say they don't usually prosecute the homeless in these situations but did in this case because they say Lawrence knew he was committing a crime.