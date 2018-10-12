High School Sports
Wade's RV Game Of The Week: Berryhill Defeats Cascia Hall 28-0
BERRYHILL, Oklahoma - Rivals Cascia Hall and Berryhill haven't played each other in six years but with the Commandos back in the 3-A, the rivalry was renewed Friday night, with the winner in the driver's seat in district four.
It was the first time these two teams have met since 2011 and this meeting is essentially for the district title.
Commandos looked like they might have something late as Cooper Mullen aired it out to Brad Hensley who made a great catch.
But Berryhill would pick off his next throw, and that would do it.
Chiefs win, 28-0.