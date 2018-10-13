Crime
Driver Arrested After Low-Speed Chase In Tulsa, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A suspected drunk driver is in jail after what police call a very short and slow pursuit.
Tulsa police officers say they saw a Jeep stopped in the middle of the road near 51st and Sheridan around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say an officer knocked on the car window and the driver woke up, waved, and drove away.
Officers say they followed the driver for a few miles until the driver decided to stop and was arrested.
The driver’s name has not been released.