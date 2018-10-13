Weekend Events Around Green Country
There are plenty of fun events around Green Country this weekend, including one of the biggest fashion shows in the Midwest and a Halloween Blast Off event at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.
“Fashion in the Square” and “Runway Tulsa” are getting ready to kick off Saturday at Utica Square. Fashion in the Square runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free. Then, starting at 8 p.m., Runway Tulsa starts. Tickets to that event start at $42. You can find more information here.
The third annual Washington Irving Festival takes place Saturday at the Washington Irving Memorial Park and Arboretum. There will be food trucks, dessert from Marble Slab, inflatables, train rides, and a costume contest. The festival is from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is having a Halloween Blast Off event on Saturday. The event will feature characters from the Star Wars franchise, special hands-on exhibits, crafts, and story time for kids. There will be trick-or-treating among the exhibits and guests are encouraged to come in costumes. The museum says costumed guests will receive a $2 discount on admission.
It’s “Fall Family Saturday” at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be everything from pie making and butter churning to fence building and leather crafting. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for kids. Children five and under get in free.
Bixby’s free community event – Love Bixby – is Saturday. The event will have fun for the whole family, with food, giveaways, bounce houses, and games. Love Bixby runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bixby First United Methodist Church.